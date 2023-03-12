| 8.2°C Dublin

The Tories are delighted with Gary Lineker — he has helped their hatred go mainstream

Joe Brolly

Get people at each other’s throats and you’ve got democracy under attack

Gary Lineker outside his home in London yesterday. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire
Gary Lineker at the Leicester v Chelsea match in Leicester yesterday. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Gary Lineker outside his home in London yesterday. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire

Gary Lineker outside his home in London yesterday. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire

Gary Lineker at the Leicester v Chelsea match in Leicester yesterday. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Gary Lineker at the Leicester v Chelsea match in Leicester yesterday. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Gary Lineker outside his home in London yesterday. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire

As visitors enter BBC Broadcasting House, they pass a statue of George Orwell, with the inscription: “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” They may take it down now.

The Tories have adopted the US Republican Party playbook. The Murdoch press, the Mail, GB News et al help them spread lies and create division. It is a proven and effective way to distract people from the facts. Instead of building a humane, lawful system for processing asylum claimants, the British government has chosen to demonise and dehumanise them.

