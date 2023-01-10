| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Shakespearean tragedy of the House of Windsor, King Charles and his warring sons

Prince Harry as a child with his mother Diana, who also had a tragic life and death. Photo: Martin Keene/PA Archive Expand

Close

Prince Harry as a child with his mother Diana, who also had a tragic life and death. Photo: Martin Keene/PA Archive

Prince Harry as a child with his mother Diana, who also had a tragic life and death. Photo: Martin Keene/PA Archive

Prince Harry as a child with his mother Diana, who also had a tragic life and death. Photo: Martin Keene/PA Archive

Sean O'Grady

As the ITV journalist Tom Bradby put it to Prince Harry – in what was the most candidly painful royal interview since Diana spoke to Martin Bashir about having three people in her marriage – there is a certain Shakespearean quality to the tragedy of the “spare” son.

His very name, fashioned up Henry V-style from his formal title of Henry of Wales, carries an antique air, as if, out in Helmand province, his commanding officer intoned, “Cry ‘God for Harry, England, and Saint George!’” afore unleashing the helicopter dogs of war ’pon the Taliban. That sort of thing.

More On Prince Harry

Most Watched

Privacy