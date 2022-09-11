The Queen who rose above everything

Peace and reconciliation were no abstract concepts for the Queen, who lost her second cousin, Lord Louis Mountbatten, in an IRA attack in Co Sligo. Photo: Chris Jackson

Windsor. Let us sit upon the ground and tell sad stories of the death of a Queen. The words are adapted from Shakespeare and written in the first Elizabethan age, but they seemed apposite on the streets of Windsor on Thursday night.

People had been gathering since early afternoon. At first only a handful, clustering on the wooden benches in front of the castle. They were mostly locals, for whom the Queen was both monarch and neighbour.

Groups of tourists were still emerging from the castle grounds. The business of the royal day went on without interruption, even though by now everybody had heard the news of senior family members flying to be at the Queen’s bedside in Balmoral.

As teatime approached, the end of the working day, the crowds emerged from shops and offices and began walking along Castle Hill to join the expectant vigil.

Then, at 6.30pm, murmurs. A woman’s voice called out: “Look, look, the flag.” I turned around and saw the last seconds of the descent to half-mast. No matter how long this death was foretold, the signal when it came stilled all of us who were there.

With calm and decorum, the second Elizabethan era had come to an end.

Then a rainbow appeared, arcing across the sky beyond the castle. There was a perfectly normal meteorological explanation for its appearance. It had rained much of the day, but there was sunlight now. Droplets of water were refracted and dispersed in the light.

Yet its appearance at the moment of a great queen’s death inevitably summoned talk of omens. A portent of hope, some said. A celebration of a life well lived. I met Joshua Webb, a Windsor lad in his late 20s, who said the Queen’s example had been his guide. From her actions he learned how to behave in life, to know the difference between what was right and what was wrong.

Around the corner, disconsolate as he fielded calls from relatives in Pakistan, local cafe owner Amir Bukhari remembered the day he was asked to send 18 portions of fish and chips to the castle and was assured by staff that the Queen was among those who had tasted his cooking.

“She was my neighbour,” he told me, “but also she was a queen for people in my country, for so much of the world.”

In Pakistan, as in Ireland, the journey from colonial rule to independence was marked by trauma. Pakistan became part of the Commonwealth of nations. Ireland did not. Yet both countries were marked indelibly by British imperial rule. In culture, politics, identity, the long entanglements of empire produced a complex legacy for the monarch to navigate.

I vividly recall the day in May 2011 when the Queen visited the English Market in Cork and emerged to the cheering of crowds of schoolchildren on Grand Parade. I was an impartial BBC reporter on that day, there to describe and to analyse. But inside I was proud of my city. The Queen brought out the best in us.

I was in Dublin three days before when the Queen, standing beside then president Mary McAleese, bowed her head in the Garden of Remembrance. A gesture cannot of itself wipe away the pain of centuries, a pain experienced in different ways and different degrees by so many across these islands. But if delivered with generosity and grace, it can achieve the quality of the epic. Such was that transcendent moment on Parnell Square.

Peace and reconciliation were no abstract concepts for the Queen. Her family suffered the loss of their beloved relative Lord Louis Mountbatten in an IRA attack in Co Sligo.

Yet she could stand and acknowledge the dead of 1916 and the War of Independence and declare at that famous dinner in Dublin castle: “We can all see things which we would wish had been done differently or not at all.” It was an understated response to all the centuries of division, but the words fitted the moment. This was the beginning of a journey, not the resolution.

There would be other seismic gestures. Three years later the Queen would shake the hand of Martin McGuinness, the former IRA commander turned politician of peace. I was among the crowds outside Windsor Castle when she welcomed President Higgins on the first ever state visit by an Irish head of state in 2014. It was a time of such glad hope. Our nations never seemed closer.

She was someone who achieved what politics — in the more narrow, utilitarian sense of the word — could not. It was less that the Queen — as has often been said — rose above politics, but that she could express through her example its most noble purpose by keeping, in the words of the Ulster poet John Hewitt, the country in good heart, the community ordered with justice and mercy.

I met her twice. Once to receive an honour, then years later at a reception for members of the Irish community in Britain. On both occasions she was gracious, warm and — as many others have remarked of their encounters with her — sharp and well informed.

The loss of someone who anchored her nation so firmly through decades of change has inevitably led to speculation about the future of the United Kingdom. The union is strained by the push and pull of conflicting sentiments in Scotland and Northern Ireland. What will this death mean for the future of the four nations of the UK?

The essential word to remember is “continuity”. That is the heart and soul of the monarchy. And that will be more than ever true of the relationship with Ireland. In the Republic, there is much affection for King Charles, whose own visits and warm interactions have furthered the spirit of healing so central to his mother’s relationship with the country.

There will be time in the weeks and months ahead to consider what this passing will mean for Britain, for Ireland and the Commonwealth. But for now it is the people’s grief that is paramount.

The words come to mind of one of Britain’s favourite poets, an American who in some ways became more English than the English themselves. One senior royal who heard TS Eliot reading his most famous work was decidedly unimpressed, and reportedly described the writer as a “lugubrious man in a suit”. The poem, The Waste Land, was certainly sorrowful. It contained the immortal line I had not thought death had undone so many.

Yet that sentiment seems so apt now. Writing in the aftermath of the Great War, Eliot reflected on a nation only slowly starting to absorb the grief and disarray created by that epochal conflict.

Queen Elizabeth was born eight years after the war, which claimed the life of her maternal uncle, Captain Fergus Bowes-Lyon. The absences created by that conflict haunted the Britain of her childhood. She grew to adulthood during World War II and volunteered for military service alongside hundreds of thousands of other young women. This was a time when the survival of her country as a free nation hung in the balance.

There is no such violent existential threat now, but change is the story of our times, of all times.

Queen Elizabeth knew this better than most. Her long reign saw days of glory and of grief. To have lived and served through it all gave her a sense of perspective that was never twisted into cynicism or despair, no matter how dark the night. Duty demanded that she put people and country first. That was the imperative by which she lived. And we are much the better for it. On both of these islands.

Fergal Keane is a Special Correspondent with BBC News