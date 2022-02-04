| 2.1°C Dublin

The parting shot from the last of Boris Johnson’s ‘old band’ may be what signals the end for UK Prime Minister

File photo dated 15/12/2020 of Prime Minister Boris Johnson walking out of his official residence in London's Downing Street with Munira Mirza, Director of the Number 10 Policy Unit, who has resigned: Yui Mok/PA Wire Expand

Sean O'Grady

The UK prime minister’s brain is missing! Well, not exactly, it’s just not in Downing Street any more. Apparently some of those familiar with the medieval court of Baron Boris think that Munira Mirza, the now ex-head of policy, was Johnson’s intellectual valet.

After about 15 years of association with the old monster, on and off, through City Hall to Downing Street, she’s finally had enough. The Jimmy Savile smear on Keir Starmer was too much for her.

