The final chapter: a requiem for a Queen and her country

Queen Elizabeth II 's grandchildren (clockwise from front centre) the Prince of Wales, Peter Phillips, James, Viscount Severn, Princess Eugenie, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor and Zara Tindall hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Workers from the Crown Estate move the floral tributes laid by members of the public outside Windsor Castle onto Cambridge Drive, near the Long Walk, Windsor, ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lies in state inside Westminster Hall, London. Picture by Roger Harris

Nine days after Queen Elizabeth ’s death, London is still convulsed by the rituals of national mourning, the scale of which is unparalleled and will probably never be repeated.

Tomorrow’s state funeral, which has been planned and refined for decades, will be a spectacular requiem not just for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, but for a past which had incrementally slipped away over the course of her mammoth reign.

Even Mammon will pause for the occasion. The London Stock Exchange will close, Big Ben’s hammer will be covered in leather to muffle its famous chimes, and there will be an assembly of world leaders not seen in London since the UK’s last state funeral — that of Winston Churchill in 1965.

More than a million people lined the streets for Churchill, the indomitable symbol of British resistance to the Nazi onslaught. Decades later, Churchill’s then 17-year-old grandson, Nicholas Soames, recalled the dignified grandeur of that day’s ceremony: “We were swept along on this tidal wave of splendour, and splendid grief.”

Unlike the bombastic wartime prime minister, the Queen was known for her quiet inoffensiveness and devotion to methodically performing her duties. She led no one into battle nor administered justice, as did so many of her forebears when monarchs held life and death in their hands.

But she won the hearts of her subjects; they saw in her values to which they aspired themselves — tolerance, empathy, determination, unflappability, and faithfulness to her people.

Yesterday those people — despite warnings that they were likely to face a queue of 24 hours, and discouragements broadcast in tube stations across central London — continued to line up miles down the Thames in order to briefly pay their respects in Westminster Hall, the great pillarless arena where the Queen’s coffin is lying in state.

Expand Close King Charles III meets members of the public on the South Bank, London. Photo by Aaron Chown/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp King Charles III meets members of the public on the South Bank, London. Photo by Aaron Chown/Getty Images

Those lining the south bank of the Thames represent the extraordinary racial and religious diversity of modern Britain which the Queen encouraged. Yesterday King Charles visited the queue — in which David Beckham had spent 12 hours the previous day — to thank them.

Beneath Westminster’s iconic Victoria Tower, named after a monarch whose reign this sovereign far surpassed, those queuing eventually reach their destination, filing into the 925-year-old Westminster Hall.

There, with soldiers ceremonially standing guard at the four corners, the coffin rests high on a purple catafalque, draped in the Royal Standard and with the Imperial State Crown sitting atop on a cushion of purple and gold. At its foot stands the Wanamaker Cross, its silver and gold inscribed in Latin with the Biblical quote: “Nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.”

Read More

A mile away at Green Park beside Buckingham Palace is another queue, this one to leave floral tributes. Nine days after the Queen’s death, yesterday tens of thousands of people continued to pour into that park to leave some tangible symbol of their love for the only monarch most of them had known. As warm early autumn sunshine streamed down, the intense aroma of grass filled the air as thousands of plodding feet crushed the lawns on their pilgrimage.

The scale of the scene is overwhelming. Over several acres, there are innumerable bouquets piled upon each other, along with candles, photos of the late sovereign, a sealed envelope addressed to “Her Majesty”, a horse’s reins hung from the bough of a tree, and flags from as far away as Korea and Brazil.

On the way in, one woman said: “Seeing the little children with flowers is so poignant.” The children’s messages were more poignant still. “Thank you, Queen, for giving us a really good country,” one had written beside a scribbled colouring.

“Say hello to my nannie in heaven — it would mean the world to me,” wrote nine-year-old Phoebe Ward from Bristol, adding: “PS. I have a dog called Mico xxx.”

Expand Close One of the letters left by a child / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One of the letters left by a child

Affectingly, the genuineness of some of the children’s messages lay in their misspelt simplicity. “You were awer cwen. We all miss you. Wish you were hear then you could see your sun beying crowlded. Love from Layla.” Beneath the message, the girl had drawn herself with tears falling from one eye.

Joseph Drayner, an 86-year-old veteran of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, recalls the funerals of George VI and Churchill, but had never seen anything like what is now unfolding. Standing amid the flowers and observing the respectful multitude moving through the park, he said: “They’re coming from all over — all over the world.”

As the historian Vernon Bogdanor has observed, the Britain of 1952 now seems like another country, one barely recognisable today, to which the Queen was the final living link.

There is in this period of national mourning a psychological trauma for the great bulk of Britons who loved their monarch, but also an act of communal solidarity.

As a three-year old boy, the then Prince Charles watched the last funeral procession of a monarch — that of his grandfather, George VI — from a window at St James’s Place. Tomorrow, he will follow behind his mother’s coffin as King.

It will be a day of immense sadness, and pride. The Queen will be the first British monarch to have her funeral in Westminster Abbey since 1760. As 2,000 guests — including 200 invited representatives of the public — take part in the grand ceremony inside the abbey, the streets outside will be thronged with those wanting to be physically present, while billions around the world will see or hear the ceremony through print and broadcast journalists who have descended on the UK capital.

The pomp of the occasion speaks to Britain’s ancientness, to its love of tradition, its complex history, and its eccentricities. Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s remains now lie, is the place where monarchs and the representatives of their people have come together for almost a millennium. Yet it is also the place where the first King Charles was tried before being beheaded. It is the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster — the place where today’s democracy emerged and where for centuries monarchs have worked with Members of Parliament in the recognition that they may symbolise near-absolute power, but that such power is tightly constrained by the power of the people.

Tomorrow, draped in the Royal Standard and preceded by ranks of soldiers, sailors and airmen, the lead-lined oak coffin will be borne on a gun carriage pulled by members of the Royal Navy as military bands play the sombre music of mourning.

After travelling one-and-a-half miles to Wellington Arch, the coffin will be placed in a hearse which will take it 21 miles to Windsor Castle, the home of Britain’s kings and queens for almost 1,000 years. There, soldiers will bear the Queen’s body to its final resting place in St George’s Chapel, where it will be interred privately alongside that of her beloved husband Prince Philip, who died last year.

Expand Close People queue near Tower Bridge to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state in Westminster Hall, London. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp People queue near Tower Bridge to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state in Westminster Hall, London. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Across London, the scale of this occasion is unmissable. Images of the Queen are everywhere — in shop windows, on the Underground, and on billboards normally selling capitalism’s latest offering. Security has been intense, and will increase. Tomorrow will see more Metropolitan Police officers deployed on London’s streets than ever before amid a national mobilisation, among them 2,000 officers drawn from elsewhere in England and from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Inside the redbrick walls of St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Soho Square, a place of worship built with Irish money and where generations of London’s Irish migrants have met, several people sat in silent prayer at lunchtime yesterday.

The parish priest’s written message to the congregation reflected on the Queen’s death. He said he had been at a church service in Warwick Street where Monsignor Keith Newton told the congregation the news and immediately invited them to say: “God save the King.” He urged Catholics to pray for the late monarch, noting approvingly her “complete trust in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Saviour”.

On a newsstand three miles away in Pimlico, The Irish Post front page speculates about a quick visit to Ireland by the new King, presenting it not as a source of controversy but as a sign of reconciliation and the warm links between two once-warring islands.

Expand Close A woman reacts at vigil to pay her respects to Queen Elizabeth inside Westminster Hall yesterday. Picture by Marko Djurica / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A woman reacts at vigil to pay her respects to Queen Elizabeth inside Westminster Hall yesterday. Picture by Marko Djurica

In 1936 on the death of Queen Elizabeth’s grandfather, George V — the king who had tried to avoid bloodshed in Ireland — District Justice Goff requested that the monthly court in Castlebellingham stand in silence.

He told the court: “In Ireland we have many things against Great Britain for her treatment of us. But it would be unfair to allow these things to interfere with our duty now. So far as we know, King George was always animated by the most kindly feelings towards Ireland, North and South.”

By her actions and words, Elizabeth II went far further than her grandfather, bowing her head to the Irishmen who had killed his troops. Her reign has been historic, for Ireland as well as Britain. Tomorrow will be its final chapter.