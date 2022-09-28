‘The cavalry is coming’ – Labour surges 17 points ahead in polls as Keir Starmer attacks Liz Truss over budget

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria have breakfast in the Pullman hotel in Liverpool yesterday. Photo: Ian Forsyth/PA Wire

British voters can be reassured that the “cavalry is coming” in the form of the Labour party, the shadow health secretary said, as his party was buoyed by promising polling amid financial turmoil under the Conservatives.

Wes Streeting was addressing the Labour conference in Liverpool after a YouGov survey suggested the party has opened up a commanding 17-point lead over the Conservatives.

He squarely blamed Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s “reckless and irresponsible choices” for the weakening of the pound and lenders withdrawing some of their mortgages over the prospect of a further interest rate hike.

The Labour frontbencher argued that voters are realising “risk isn’t change with Labour, it’s continuity with the Conservatives”.

In his leader’s speech, Sir Keir Starmer quoted his election-winning predecessor Tony Blair by dubbing Labour the “political wing of the British people”.

In pre-released comments he also spoke of an ambition to “turn the UK into a growth superpower”.

Mr Streeting accused Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Chancellor of offering a “reckless gamble” rather than “serious leadership”.

“The cavalry is coming with Labour,” he told Sky News. “We’ve got serious people, with a serious plan that would make an enormous difference to families right across the country and to businesses, who are the backbone of our economy and will be the bedrock of economic growth.”

Sir Keir’s direct quoting of Sir Tony, the last Labour leader to win a general election, also seeks to put further distance between himself and his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn

YouGov polling for the Times conducted over the weekend put Labour on 45% with the Tories on 28% – the greatest lead since the firm began polling in 2001. Mr Streeting welcomed the result as showing there is now a serious chance of victory but insisted Labour will not be taking voters for granted.

Mr Streeting backed ditching plans to ban buy one, get one free deals on junk food during the cost-of-living crisis.

The shadow health secretary told BBC Breakfast: “There are good public health arguments for banning such offers.

“I’m not tin-eared enough to say that a Labour government would do that in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis. I don’t think that would be the right thing to do right now.”

A Labour spokesman said echoing Sir Tony is an intentional move to show that Labour is “back in the centre ground” and in the “mainstream” of public opinion.

He accepted Sir Keir has overhauled the party to distance it from the one led to two general election defeats under Mr Corbyn, who is sitting as an independent as he fights suspension.

One of the changes to the party he was noting was how he opened the party’s conference with a tribute to the Queen in the form of singing the national anthem.

Sir Keir’s strategy to boost growth includes a green prosperity plan to create one million new jobs in towns and cities across the country.

He is committing to begin this mission, to also include bringing down energy bills, raising living standards and tackling the climate crisis, within 100 days of forming a government.

He is also expected to set out a plan to get 1.5 million more people onto the housing ladder.

Labour will also raise stamp duty on foreign buyers and stop overseas investors purchasing entire blocks of flats before they are put on the market, the Daily Mirror reported.

Sir Keir is set to attack the Conservatives on the economy by saying: “What we’ve seen from the Government in the past few days has no precedent. “They’ve lost control of the British economy – and for what? For tax cuts for the richest 1% in our society.”



