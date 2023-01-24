The big question for Ireland is, can Rishi Sunak face down Tory Europhobes to fix Brexit?

Rishi Sunak – elected the UK’s third prime minister of 2022, just three months ago – has now been in office twice as long as his ill-starred predecessor, Liz Truss, who lasted 45 chaotic days.

A bit of dumb luck got him the job in the first place via the rank incompetence of Ms Truss who had well beaten him in the contest to woo Tory party members last summer. But, how is he faring now? And what impact will he make on key issues of interest to Ireland?

It is fair to say that 2023 could hardly contain the kind of British political tumult which 2022 brought. There was the abrupt exit of two prime ministers; a series of rolling scandals about sleaze; war in Europe landing hot on the heels of a retreating pandemic; an escalating cost-of-living and energy crisis; and a precipitous Tory popularity slide to badly trail a newly invigorated British Labour Party.

In fact, if 2023 brings our nearest neighbour and huge trading partner a fraction of the political chaos of the previous 12 months, then there will be knock-on effects for the Irish nation too. Let us be careful what we wish for and go easy on the sneering – for a while at least.

Let’s recall that Mr Sunak quit as finance minister in July 2022 – pushing his boss closer to the exit – because he felt Boris Johnson’s government was not giving serious government to the British people. Eventually, taking up the top job in October, he pledged “integrity” and “professionalism at all levels”.

Journalists and officials who work around Westminster and Whitehall in London admit there is a marked change of tone from the non-stop soap opera of scandals which marked the Johnson era. There have been no tales of over-priced wallpaper, no buccaneering lobbyist parliamentarian, and no sex pest chief whip.

But Mr Sunak has also had his moments, not least the leadership campaign revelations about his billionaire wife’s legal but bad-looking off-shore tax arrangements. He was fined for his role in Downing Street Covid parties and fined just last week for not wearing a seatbelt.

Then there were some hangover issues from the previous administration. His appointment of Suella Braverman to the equivalent post of justice minister in this jurisdiction, despite having been forced to previously stand down due to ministerial code breaches, spoke to a debt to her allies in the Eurosceptic ERG wing of the party. It also suggested a bigger focus on realpolitik than championing public ethics.

He has also come under pressure over appointing Dominic Raab as deputy prime minister because Mr Raab is currently being investigated for bullying allegations and a report is awaited. Just as I was penning this piece, news landed that Mr Sunak had ordered an investigation into the tax affairs of Conservative Party chairman, Nadhim Zahawi, who was an interim finance minister under Johnson’s caretaker government last summer.

Mr Sunak has referred Mr Zahawi’s controversial case to his new adviser on ministers’ interests after admitting that there were “clearly questions that need answering” over the £5m settlement with the taxman. The prime minister said he had asked Laurie Magnus to “get to the bottom” of Mr Zahawi’s unpaid tax bill and whether he had broken any rules by failing to declare what he owed from the sale of polling company YouGov.

Otherwise, Mr Sunak’s real job is to lift a stuttering UK economy which is really suffering from a decade of poor growth and not just the after-effects of fallout from Covid and war in Ukraine. The latter two major events masked the economic fallout from Brexit for a long time.

But now the Brexit economic home truths are percolating through to ordinary people who are beginning to rue that fateful vote in June 2016. There is a wide assumption in Brussels, Dublin and London, that Mr Sunak, always a convinced Brexiteer, is pragmatic enough to avoid a damaging trade conflict with the UK’s biggest and nearest trader, the EU.

That belief also assumes that Mr Sunak can manage the Eurosceptic ERG and face them down over Brexit compromise. Then there is the belligerence of the Democratic Unionist Party in the North whose demands cannot be met. It remains to be seen whether Mr Sunak can manage around these perilous, rock-strewn political waters.

Mr Sunak’s government has also put on hold UK legislation which would allow London to repudiate the Northern Ireland Protocol. But last week he forced through a bill once described as “a bonfire of EU legislation”.

By next December the new EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill will entitle London to drop up to 4,000 pieces of EU legislation governing things like food standards, work health and safety, and environmental and other sectors.

Ridding Britain of EU law is a cornerstone of Brexit – but it has conflicting implications for Northern Ireland and a Brexit compromise.