| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The ‘Andrew problem’ was brewing for years – he now faces life in the shadows

Disaster: Prince Andrew sits down with Emily Maitlis for his infamous BBC &lsquo;Newsnight&rsquo; interview in November 2019. Photo: Mark Harrison/BBC Expand

Close

Disaster: Prince Andrew sits down with Emily Maitlis for his infamous BBC &lsquo;Newsnight&rsquo; interview in November 2019. Photo: Mark Harrison/BBC

Disaster: Prince Andrew sits down with Emily Maitlis for his infamous BBC ‘Newsnight’ interview in November 2019. Photo: Mark Harrison/BBC

Disaster: Prince Andrew sits down with Emily Maitlis for his infamous BBC ‘Newsnight’ interview in November 2019. Photo: Mark Harrison/BBC

Victoria Ward and Gordon Rayner

The Duke of York was sitting in his study when he was first confronted with the allegation that would ruin his reputation beyond repair. “What? Who?” he spluttered. “What was the name again? Never heard of her.”

It was February 2011 and Virginia Roberts, now using her married name Giuffre, had just given an interview to a Sunday newspaper in which she claimed to have been trafficked across the world to be forced into sex with the duke when she was 17.

Most Watched

Privacy