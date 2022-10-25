‘The abuse is disgusting’ – Ralph Fiennes defends JK Rowling after some critics labelled her ‘transphobic’ and ‘fascist’

JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series of books, has been criticised by some of the leading actors in the Harry Potter movies. Photo: Debra Hurford Brown

Ralph Fiennes has defended JK Rowling against claims she is a “fascist” for expressing opinions on the transgender debate.

The actor, who played Lord Voldemort in the film adaptations of Rowling’s Harry Potter books, has said the author is facing “disgusting” abuse for expressing criticism of gender ideology and voicing concerns about threats to female-only spaces. They are views which have led critics to label her “fascist” and “transphobic”.

Unlike younger members of the Harry Potter cast, Fiennes says he understands where Rowling “is coming from” and defended the writer against her detractors, arguing that expressing opinions as a woman does not make someone “fascist”.

He said: “The verbal abuse directed at her is disgusting. It’s appalling.

“I can understand a viewpoint that might be angry at what she says about women. But it’s not some obscene, uber-right-wing fascist [viewpoint].

“It’s just a woman saying, ‘I’m a woman and I feel I’m a woman and I want to be able to say that I’m a woman’. And I understand where she’s coming from. Even though I’m not a woman.”

Speaking to The New York Times, Fiennes added: “JK Rowling has written these great books about empowerment, about young children finding themselves as human beings. It’s about how you become a better, stronger, more morally centred human being.”

His defence of Rowling comes amid the author’s ongoing entanglement in a row over transgender rights, which has seen her publicly criticised by former members of the Harry Potter cast.

Last year, Rowling mocked the use of the phrase “people who menstruate” instead of “women” in communications from public health organisations. She then criticised gender ideology by stating that “if sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased”.

Actors who had leading roles in the film adaptations of her books led a backlash against her. Daniel Radcliffe, who played the part of Harry Potter, was the first to release a statement criticising her.

He was followed by Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, and Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley. ​

Fiennes (59) is one of a number of more senior members of the Harry Potter cast to oppose their younger colleagues by defending Rowling. The late actor Robbie Coltrane, who starred as Hagrid in all eight films, said the author’s critics were simply “waiting to be offended”.

