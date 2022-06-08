Tesco ‘plant burger’ adverts banned over ‘misleading’ green claims

A screen grab taken from Tesco's Plant Chef burgers advert of a woman eating a Tesco burger has been banned over "misleading" claims that the products could make a positive difference to the environment compared with their meat equivalents. Photo: PA

Adverts for Tesco’s Plant Chef burgers have been banned over “misleading” claims that the products could make a positive difference to the environment compared with their meat equivalents.

The TV, video on demand, radio, press, Twitter and website ads last October and November featured a woman about to eat a burger while hearing the words on television: “The planet is continuing to warm.” After that, a voiceover says: “Now that’s not what Zoe likes to hear, but she’s going to roll up her sleeves and do her bit... and there it is, a delicious Tesco Plant Chef burger.

“We’ve lowered the price of dozens of our Plant Chef products because a little swap can make a difference to the planet.”

The ads attracted 171 complaints that the claims around swapping products were misleading.

Tesco said the claims were not, nor meant to be “absolute environmental claims” as they did not say that the products were wholly sustainable or good for the planet.

The supermarket giant said the wording “little” played an important part in determining the breadth of the claims, adding that they were not saying the products were sustainable or good in and of themselves, but that by eating plant-based products as opposed to meat-based, consumers could make a small or “little” difference.

But the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said: “Because we considered the ads implied switching to products in the Plant Chef range would positively affect the environment, we expected to see evidence that was the case based on the full lifecycle of the Plant Chef burger in comparison with a meat burger.

“However, we understood that Tesco did not hold any evidence in relation to the full lifecycle of any of the products in the Plant Chef range, or of the burger featured in the ads.

“We were therefore unable to assess the product’s total environment impact over its lifecycle compared with that of a meat burger.

“We concluded the claims regarding their positive benefits to the planet had not been substantiated and were likely to mislead.”

Separately, the ASA found a radio and TV ad for Sainsbury’s that promoted the general benefits to the environment of reducing meat protein in substitution for plant protein were not misleading.