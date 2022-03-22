Tennis ace Boris Becker faces trial for failing to hand over trophies to clear his debts

Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives with his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro at Southwark Crown Court for his bankruptcy offences trial in London, Britain, March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Six-time tennis Grand Slam champion Boris Becker “acted dishonestly” when he failed to hand over nine trophies and medals, including two Wimbledon titles, from his career to pay his debts, an English court heard yesterday.

Mr Becker (54) was declared bankrupt in June 2017 after borrowing about £3.5m (€4.2m) from private bank Arbuthnot Latham for a property in Mallorca, Spain, known as the Finca, a jury heard.

Mr Becker, a German national, is accused of hiding or failing to hand over assets before and after his bankruptcy and is on trial at Southwark Crown Court charged with 24 counts under the Insolvency Act relating to the period between May and October 2017.

Prosecutor Rebecca Chalkley said the assets include trophies such as the 1985 and 1989 Wimbledon men’s singles title, his Australian Open trophies from 1991 and 1996 and his 1992 Olympic gold medal.

The former world number one, who commentated for the BBC at Wimbledon last year, is accused of concealing €1.13m from the sale of a Mercedes car dealership he owned in Germany.

Mr Becker is alleged to have then transferred the funds into other bank accounts, including those of his ex-wife Barbara Becker and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker.

He also allegedly failed to declare two German properties, as well as his interest in a flat in Chelsea, west London, and hid a €825,000 bank loan.

“It is the prosecution case that Mr Becker acted dishonestly with regards to a number of his assets, that in various ways he effectively hid from, or made unavailable to, those responsible for identifying the assets,” said Ms Chalkley.

Mr Becker, who won 49 singles titles out of 77 finals during his 16 years as a professional tennis player, arrived at court yesterday morning hand-in-hand with his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro.

Judge Deborah Taylor told the 11 men and one woman sworn in to try Mr Becker: “You must ignore this defendant’s celebrity and treat him in exactly the same way you would treat someone you have not heard of and is not in the public eye.”

Mr Becker, who is on bail, denies all 24 charges, which include nine counts of failing to deliver up trophies and other awards, seven counts of concealing property, five counts of failing to disclose estate, two of removal of property and one of concealing debt.

The trial continues, and is expected last three weeks.