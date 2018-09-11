Teenagers charged with murder of man (18)

Two teenagers have been charged with murder after an 18-year-old man was found with serious injuries outside a Royal British Legion Club.

Two teenagers have been charged with murder after an 18-year-old man was found with serious injuries outside a Royal British Legion Club.

Eddie O'Rourke, from Runcorn, Cheshire, was injured in an altercation outside the club in Halton Village on Friday night.

Emergency services arrived at about 8.30pm and he was taken to hospital by ambulance, but later died.

Cheshire Police said two boys aged 15 and 17 and from Runcorn had been charged with his murder.

They were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Warrington Combined Court on Tuesday.

A 16-year-old who was arrested has been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

Press Association