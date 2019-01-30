A teenage boy may have been stabbed to death with 'Rambo knife' when he refused to hand over his bicycle, his father claims

Teenager may have been killed with 'Rambo knife' because he refused to hand over his bike, father claims

Nedim Bilgin, 17, was chased along a busy street close to his Islington home in London by at least two teenagers on Tuesday evening, before being stabbed multiple times.

Yesterday, his father said “he went out on his bike and never came home.”

Two males, aged 16 and 17, were arrested near the scene on suspicion of murder, while a third man, 18, was arrested at a house not far from the Caledonian road, where the incident took place.

One witness described how the boy was apparently stabbed with a ‘Rambo knife’ - a large, long bladed weapon with serrated edges.

Nedim’s father, Nusret, told the Evening Standard: “He was a wonderful boy. We are devastated. He went out on his bike and never came home.

“We don’t know whether they were stealing his bike or what. That’s what someone said. We were told a car pulled up and they stabbed him. We have no idea why. He was just minding his own business. He was a good boy.”

Police confirmed that they are looking into the possibility that it could have been a targeted attack, saying that they aren’t ruling anything out at this stage of the investigation.

The boy’s mother, Reziye, visited the scene and said: “We are devastated. This violence must stop.”

But investigators have said they do not know if robbery was the motive for the killing.

Speaking to the Press Association, Chief Superintendent Nick Davies said: "[Robbery] would appear at this stage to be a bit of a red herring - we're very much keeping an open mind as to what the motive was, but robbery of the bike does not appear to be it."

He said a number of weapons had been recovered and were undergoing forensic testing to determine if they were the items involved in the attack.

Nedim was listed as a missing person in December, and appeal was put out for information on his whereabouts.

When asked if it could be connected to his death, Mr Davies said: "I doubt it's connected to this incident but it's because he's on our [missing persons] indices and because we've had dealings with him we would naturally look into the circumstances as to why he went missing and what was behind that.

"I'm not drawing any conclusions from that."

Mr Davies said it was too early to comment on whether the incident may have been gang related.

"Clearly gangs operate in the area and that's a line of inquiry that we will follow - it's too early to say, there's a number of inquiries that need to be made, but of course gangs is one of them," he said.

He added: "We are always looking for more [suspects] because there are other people who are involved in this but we are satisfied that the three we have in custody were indeed involved and indeed at this stage everything would point to that."

Mr Davies said that the post-mortem examination was due to take place on Friday, but confirmed the victim suffered "more than one" knife wound.

He said the area where Nedim was killed has extensive CCTV coverage and that officers have begun the task of combing through it for evidence.

Police received multiple calls in relation to the incident, indicating there would have been a large number of witnesses to the attack.

"There would have been a lot of people on the pavement who saw what happened, what I would say is I urge you to contact the police, or if you don't want to contact the police you can call Crimestoppers or if you are a young person you can use Fearless.org and pass information to us that way," Mr Davies said.

He also appealed to drivers who may have dashcam footage from the Caledonian Road area around the time of the killing, specifically close to the junction with Tilloch Street.

