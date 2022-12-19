| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

Teenager charged after death of four migrants in the English Channel

Members of the RNLI remove a stretcher and body bag from the Dover lifeboat during the search and rescue mission last Wednesday. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Expand

Close

Members of the RNLI remove a stretcher and body bag from the Dover lifeboat during the search and rescue mission last Wednesday. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Members of the RNLI remove a stretcher and body bag from the Dover lifeboat during the search and rescue mission last Wednesday. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Members of the RNLI remove a stretcher and body bag from the Dover lifeboat during the search and rescue mission last Wednesday. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Catherine Wylie

A teenager has been charged with facilitating attempted illegal entry to the UK after four people died when a migrant boat capsized in the English Channel on Wednesday.

Ibrahima Bah (,19), of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody and will appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today.

Most Watched

Privacy