Teenager arrested after boy (6) thrown from tenth floor at London's Tate Modern

A TEENAGER has been arrested after a young boy was thrown from a tenth floor viewing platform at London's Tate Modern, the Met Police has confirmed.

The six-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after falling from a tenth floor viewing platform to a fifth floor roof at the Southwark gallery, shortly after 2.30pm today.

A 17-year-old teenager has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Met police said in a statement: "Police were called at around 1440hrs on Sunday, 4 August, to reports of a young boy thrown from the tenth floor viewing platform of the Tate Modern in Bankside SE1.

A sign posted outside of the Tate Modern reminds visitors the gallery closed earlier today Photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

"Officers attended along with colleagues from London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

"The six year-old victim was found on a fifth floor roof. He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital by London’s Air Ambulance. The boy’s condition is critical; his family are being supported by police.

"A 17-year-old male had remained with members of the public on the tenth floor viewing platform. There is nothing to suggest that he is known to the victim. The teenager was arrested by police officers on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into police custody."

The police spokesperson said that they have spoken to several witnesses.

Emergency crews attending a scene at the Tate Modern art gallery Photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Visitors who were at the popular tourist attraction have since been allowed to leave.

A statement on the Tate Modern Twitter account said: "Police are investigating an incident at Tate Modern this afternoon. The gallery will remain closed for the rest of the day."

