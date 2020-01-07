A teenage neo-Nazi terrorist who identified possible targets in his home city has been locked up for six years and eight months.

A teenage neo-Nazi terrorist who identified possible targets in his home city has been locked up for six years and eight months.

Teenage neo-Nazi who listed schools and pubs as 'areas to attack' in manifesto jailed

The 17-year-old boy drafted his own manifesto which listed 'Areas to Attack' in Durham such as schools, pubs and council buildings.

He also wrote of planning to conduct an arson spree with Molotov cocktails on local synagogues.

Various handwritten documents were seized from his bedroom in March by police who also found a collection of far-right literature, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Undated handout photo issued by Counter Terrorism Police North East of a sketch drawn by a 16 year old which was shown to a jury at Manchester Crown Court. The teenage neo-Nazi who listed venues in his home city Äúworth attackingÄù will be sentenced on Tuesday for preparing to commit terrorist acts. PA Photo. Issue date: Tuesday January 7, 2020. See PA story COURTS Durham. Photo credit should read: Counter Terrorism Police North East/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Analysis of his computer devices and mobile phone uncovered numerous internet searches on firearms, explosives and knives.

In November, jurors found him guilty of preparation of terrorist acts between October 2017 and March last year.

The youth was also unanimously found guilty of disseminating a terrorist publication, possessing an article for a purpose connected with terrorism and three counts of possessing a document or record containing information likely to be useful to a terrorist.

The defendant said he had no intention of carrying out any attacks and claimed he adopted a fake right-wing persona for "shock value".

PA Media