Teenage drug dealer (14) tried to decapitate 12-year-old he feared would ‘snitch’ on him

Marcel Grzeszcz who has been jailed for a minimum of 16 years and 36 days for murdering his 12-year-old friend after luring him to woodland and attempting to decapitate him.

A teenage drug dealer who tried to decapitate his 12-year-old friend because he feared he would “snitch” on him has been named after a judge ruled that the brutal attack should prompt a debate on knife crime.

Roberts Buncis, 12, was killed by Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, in Fishtoft, near Boston, Lincs, last December after stabbing his victim “in excess of 70 times” including a wound to the neck that was “consistent with a decapitation attempt”.

Grzeszcz, who was 14 at the time of the attack, was yesterday publicly named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted reporting restrictions protecting his identity as he sentenced him to a minimum of 16 years in prison.

“I have no doubt that the circumstances of the offence are not only of proper interest to the public at large and within the local area, but also as forming part of the necessary public debate on knife crime in general, including the investigation of its causes and prevention,” Mr Justice Jeremy Baker ruled.

Lincoln Crown Court heard that Grzeszcz took a knife and latex gloves to the wooded area where he lured his young victim for the “premeditated -killing” as he was worried Roberts was going to report his plans to become a cannabis dealer.

The pair had previously discussed Grzeszcz’s plans to rob a shop in order to get money to set himself up as a dealer, but Roberts refused to be involved.

After the attack, Grzeszcz ran home and tried to hide the knife and burn the clothes and latex gloves he was wearing.

Grzeszcz, who denied murder but admitted to manslaughter, was found guilty by a jury earlier this year.

Brendan Kelly QC, mitigating for Grzeszcz, told the court that his client was a “troubled young man” who had been through a “period of chaos” during 2020 with his parents.

The court heard he routinely carried a knife and dealt drugs in school. He had been excluded from his primary school for taking a knife into class.

Mr Justice Baker rejected any evidence of “substantial neglect” in Grzeszcz’s upbringing, but accepted that his parents “appear to have prioritised their work over your supervision”.

The court heard a victim impact statement from Roberts’ father, Edgars Buncis, who said: “I’ve lost my destination, my purpose. My life is in the cemetery.”

