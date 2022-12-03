Teenage boy arrested as girl (16) dies 'after taking unknown substance' in UK nightclub

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl died in hospital having taken a drug containing an unknown substance at a nightclub, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Officers were called by paramedics to Move nightclub in Exeter at about 12.30am this morning over concerns for the girl, who was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital before she died.

The force said a number of teenagers are thought to have taken the tablets containing unknown substances and officers appealed for anyone who has also been affected to come forward.

The 16-year-old boy, from the Exmouth area of Devon, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and taken into custody for questioning.

Detective Chef Inspector Lee Nattrass said: "We have identified several teenagers already who reported that they had taken drugs, but we would urge anyone else who has felt unwell as a result to seek medical help and to contact us.

"We have seen time and time again that these substances can kill, and we have another tragic case on our hands.

"Talk To Frank is a website that has vital information for people about many types of drugs and we ask that parents have open and honest conversations with their children about the risks of drugs.

"You don't know what they contain and you don't know the reaction you may have; it could be fatal. I urge anyone considering taking drugs to think twice and reconsider."