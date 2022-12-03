| 7.4°C Dublin

Teenage boy arrested as girl (16) dies 'after taking unknown substance' in UK nightclub

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl died in hospital having taken a drug containing an unknown substance at a nightclub, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Officers were called by paramedics to Move nightclub in Exeter at about 12.30am this morning over concerns for the girl, who was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital before she died.

