Teenage boy apologises for his homophobic assault on rugby star

Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas said he hoped a teenager who attacked him due to his homosexuality would "learn" from the experience.

Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas said he hoped a teenager who attacked him due to his homosexuality would "learn" from the experience.

The 44-year-old, who came out as gay in 2009, posted a video to Twitter thanking the police after the attack in Cardiff on Saturday.

He said he had opted to deal with his attacker using restorative justice, when a victim talks to the perpetrator about the harm they have caused, "because I thought they could learn more that way than any other way".

"Last night I was the victim in my home city of a hate crime for my sexuality."

Police said: "We can confirm a local 16-year-old boy was dealt with by way of restorative justice following the incident at around 9pm."

Irish Independent