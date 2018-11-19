News Britain

Monday 19 November 2018

Teenage boy apologises for his homophobic assault on rugby star

 

Injuries: Gareth Thomas
Injuries: Gareth Thomas

Max McLean

Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas said he hoped a teenager who attacked him due to his homosexuality would "learn" from the experience.

The 44-year-old, who came out as gay in 2009, posted a video to Twitter thanking the police after the attack in Cardiff on Saturday.

He said he had opted to deal with his attacker using restorative justice, when a victim talks to the perpetrator about the harm they have caused, "because I thought they could learn more that way than any other way".

"Last night I was the victim in my home city of a hate crime for my sexuality."

Police said: "We can confirm a local 16-year-old boy was dealt with by way of restorative justice following the incident at around 9pm."

Irish Independent

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News