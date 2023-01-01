| 4.4°C Dublin

Teenage arsonist escapes mental health facility as public warned not to approach

Johnny Brady (19) who absconded from a healthcare facility in Northampton on Saturday. Photo: Northamptonshire Police/PA Wire Expand

Johnny Brady (19) who absconded from a healthcare facility in Northampton on Saturday. Photo: Northamptonshire Police/PA Wire

Holly Bancroft

Police investigating the disappearance of a teenage arsonist from a mental health facility have warned the public not to approach him “under any circumstances”.

Johnny Brady (19) escaped from St Andrew’s healthcare facility in Northampton in the UK at around 3.30pm on Saturday. He was under a hospital order following convictions for serious assault and arson.

