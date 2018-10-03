Teacher accused of sex with pupil admits she 'flirted' with him

A teacher accused of having a sexual relationship admitted to police she had flirted with him, a trial heard.

Eleanor Wilson, 29, told detectives that she had given the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, her mobile telephone number and sent him "flirty texts" but allegations she had sex with him made her "sick".

Wilson told police the alleged incident on the plane did not happen and that during the flight she had instead been looking after students who were ill before falling asleep.

"It makes me sick to think about any of this. I had been flirting with (the boy). It's just sick.

"I would not be thinking about doing any of this with (the boy)."

She went on: "The whole time I thought it was a friendship that had been flirty.

"I didn't touch him. We had blurred the lines about what a teacher and pupil should talk about.

"He kept coming to the office and talking about stuff and I told him I was pregnant as I had already told one of my colleagues and had no friends and already knew my boyfriend didn't want it."

The court has previously heard that a forensic analysis of the boy's mobile phone revealed that between August 4 2015 and March 18 2016 there were 339 "contacts" between him and Wilson, whose number was saved as Smurfette in his contacts book.

This consisted of:

- 295 text messages

- 23 calls

- 13 calls that went straight to answer phone

- 8 multi-media messages

Wilson told detectives the boy had a "difficult adolescence" and thought he treated her like a big sister.

The science teacher added: "I felt like he needed looking after a bit."

She recalled how the boy had given her chocolate and flowers when they visited Nando's with other members of the trip after returning to the UK.

Afterwards she gave the boy a lift home, using the lavatory and giving him her phone number.

When police asked her why she did that, she replied: "Because I'm an idiot."

Wilson told police that after she received the blackmail threats from another student she spoke to the boy.

"Obviously I didn't want to lose my job over this. He said he wouldn't tell anybody," she said.

Press Association