Taoiseach Micheal Martin urges UK to pull back on Northern Ireland protocol as Boris Johnson resigns

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has used Boris Johnson's resignation to call on the British Government to pull away from its unilateral action over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Martin admitted that relations between the UK and Ireland have been strained recently but he wished Johnson well after he announced he was resigning.

In a statement, Mr Martin said: "Prime Minister Johnson has led the British Government during an especially challenging period, including dealing with the impact of Covid-19 and the response to the war on Ukraine.

"From a personal perspective, I am conscious that he has been through a difficult few weeks and I extend my best wishes to him and his family for the future, following the announcement of his resignation.

"Britain is Ireland's closest neighbour and the relationships between our two countries are long, deep and enduring.

"Our two governments working in close partnership is a key underpinning for peace and prosperity on these islands.

"While Prime Minister Johnson and I engaged actively together, we didn't always agree, and the relationship between our governments has been strained and challenged in recent times.

"Our joint responsibilities concerning stewardship of the Good Friday Agreement, as well as nurturing broader bilateral relations between us, require us to work together in a spirit of respect, trust and partnership.

"That is more important than ever today and I would once again urge a pulling back from unilateral action, whether that be on dealing with the legacy of the past, human rights, or the Northern Ireland Protocol."

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said that Boris Johnson’s interactions with Ireland had been “wholly negative and he will not be missed”.

She said she had no sympathy for his personal plight in recent weeks.

“Under his leadership, we've seen an attack on the Good Friday Agreement, threat after threat to break international law. Boris Johnson's government brought austerity to people in the north of Ireland and of course, he championed and brought Brexit - the disaster that is Brexit - to all of us.

“So I think that needs to be stated very clearly that whoever succeeds Boris Johnson now, as Prime Minister needs to change direction and change tack. We need the Assembly and the Executive established without further delay in the north of Ireland.

“Michelle O'Neill has been returned as First Minister-elect. We need government that delivers for people and we need it very, very quickly. We're in the grip of a cost of living crisis.

“We need a British government that respects international law, fulfills its obligations under the Good Friday Agreement and understands without any shadow of a doubt that Ireland will not be the collateral damage for the Tory Brexit.”

In relation to the North, she said that his sole concern had been been to “placate the DUP and to facilitate the most negative reactionary strain of political unionism, all in a vainglorious attempt to hold on to power himself,”.

She added: “It's always been about him, we now need leadership that is about fulfilling international commitments.”