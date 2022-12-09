‘Talk about a plot twist’ – Harry and Meghan share messages they sent before first date

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared the first messages they exchanged before their first date in their tell-all Netflix series.

The first episode of Harry & Meghan cuts to London in July 2016, documenting when the prince first met American former actress Meghan, best known for her role in the hit US legal drama series Suits, in which she played paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane.

Meghan said before meeting her future husband, another season of Suits had been confirmed and she had plans to travel with friends having been “single for a couple of months”.

“I was really intent on being single and just have fun girl-time. I had a career. I had my life. I had my path... and then came H,” she said.

“I mean, he literally, talk about a plot twist.”

The first episode of the series sees Harry reveal the couple met on Instagram.

He said: “I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, it was like a Snapchat.”

An image of Meghan with the popular dog ears filter is then shown. Harry said: “That was the first thing. I was like ‘who is that?’.”

Meghan said the friend then sent her an email, the words of which are typed out on the screen, saying: “Between you and I thought you might want to know this being newly single and all.

“I put our Snapchat on Instagram and Prince Haz follows me (he’s a friend) he called me last night dying to meet you. hehehe. I might just have to set you up” (sic).

Meghan’s reply, which was typed out on the screen, read: “Who is prince haz?????” before asking to see his social media feed.

In the episode, Meghan said: “That’s the thing. People say ‘did you Google him?’ No. That’s your homework... you’re like ‘let me see what they’re about in their feed’, not what someone else says about them, but what they are putting out about themselves.”

The episode also shares the first messages between Harry and Meghan ahead of their first date. Harry writes: “So come on – what u doing tomorrow night? Hope you’re Having fun over there!”

Meghan replies: “Heading back to soho. I have a dinner tomorrow at 8 but can do drinks tomorrow night. Would that work? Maybe 6?”

Harry writes: “You’re ON!”