‘Talk about a plot twist’ – Harry and Meghan share messages they sent before first date

Meghan and Harry. Photo: PA

Close

Meghan and Harry. Photo: PA





Ellie Iorizzo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared the first messages they exchanged before their first date in their tell-all Netflix series.

The first episode of Harry & Meghan cuts to London in July 2016, documenting when the prince first met American former actress Meghan, best known for her role in the hit US legal drama series Suits, in which she played paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane.

