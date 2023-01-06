| 9.8°C Dublin

Taliban calls Prince Harry a ‘big mouth loser’ looking for ‘attention’

A Taliban spokesperson has reportedly told the Daily Mail that Prince Harry is a “f*cking loser" who “fled to his grandmother’s palace"

Prince Harry or Captain Wales as he was known in the British Army, making his early morning pre-flight checks in the cockpit, at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan. Expand

Prince Harry or Captain Wales as he was known in the British Army, making his early morning pre-flight checks in the cockpit, at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan.

Maeve McTaggart

The Taliban has allegedly branded Prince Harry a “big mouth loser” who is “trying to get attention” in a bizarre latest swipe at the royal.

The prince has come under major fire for his explosive new memoir Spare, with a recent excerpt revealing he killed 25 “bad people” in Afghanistan.

