Taliban attack survivor and Nobel winner Malala Yousafzai marries her cricket-manager boyfriend

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai with husband Asser in a picture published on November 9 with a social media post in which she announced her marriage. Photo: Malin Fezehai/Twitter @Malala/via Reuters

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize winner, has married in a small religious ceremony at home in Birmingham, England, nearly a decade after she was shot in the head by the Taliban as a teenager in Pakistan for campaigning for a right to education for women and girls.

Ms Yousafzai (24), announced on social media that on Tuesday she had married Asser Malik, a general manager at the Pakistan Cricket Board, in a small Islamic marriage ceremony known as a nikkah.

“Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life,” she wrote. “We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

Ms Yousafzai moved to Birmingham in 2012 for medical treatment after she was airlifted out of Pakistan’s Swat Valley. The Taliban targeted her after she blogged about her experiences of attending school under their conservative rule.

Far from being silenced, Ms Yousafzai went on to become a household name and global advocate for female education, establishing the Malala Fund in 2013 with her father Ziauddin Yousafzai, working to champion the right to free, safe and quality education for girls.

Ms Yousafzai won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 at age 17 for her work in the “struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education” – which she shared with Indian children’s rights activist Kailash Satyarthi.

In her own personal educational journey, she went on to study at Oxford University and graduated in 2020 with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics, following the path of Benazir Bhutto, the first female prime minister of Pakistan, whom she has described as a personal hero.

On his LinkedIn profile, her husband Mr Malik describes himself as an entrepreneur with a history of working in the sports industry.

He studied at Pakistan’s prestigious Aitchison College in Lahore, which was also attended by Pakistan’s current prime minister Imran Khan. Mr Malik graduated from Lahore University of Management Sciences in 2012.

In a June interview with British Vogue, Ms Yousafzai teased that her father had received unsolicited emails from prospective suitors on her behalf. (© Washington Post)

