TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said he is “delighted” that British Minister David Davis has moved to clarify his remarks casting doubt on last week’s Brexit deal on the border

'Taken out of context' - David Davis insists UK remains committed to no hard Irish border

“I’m delighted to hear he has clarified his remarks this morning.

“I’m very happy with the clarification,” Mr Varadkar told reporters this morning. Britain intends to prevent a hard border in Ireland after leaving the European Union whatever the outcome of talks with the bloc, UK's Brexit minister said on Monday, saying comments that this was not legally enforceable were taken out of context.

Davis on Sunday said that a pledge on the Irish border agreed as part of a divorce settlement was "a statement of intent" rather than a legally binding move, but said the media had twisted his words. "Of course it's legally enforceable, under the withdrawal agreement, but even if that didn't for some reason, if something went wrong, we would still be seeking to provide a frictionless, invisible border," Davis told LBC radio.

Davis caused concern for the Irish government with his comments on the BBC's Andrew Marr's Show yesterday, when he said of Friday's deal: "This was a statement of intent more than anything else. Much more a statement of intent than it was a legally enforceable thing." Further fears have been raised as it has been widely reported today the UK Prime Minister Theresa May is set to tell the House of Commons later that "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed".

The Irish government responded strongly to Davis' comments yesterday, stating the deal was "binding" and it would hold the UK "to account" on it. The document on issues like the border was hammered out in order to allow the remaining EU27 states to approve Brexit talks shifting to a phase two trade negotiation at a summit this week.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar heralded Friday's deal meant to prevent the return of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic as "politically bullet-proof" and "cast iron".

READ MORE: Ian Paisley claims Leo Varadkar was 'done over' during Brexit deal The Irish government's chief whip, Joe McHugh, branded Davis' comments as "bizarre".

He told RTE yesterday: "We will as a government, a sovereign government in Ireland, be holding the United Kingdom to account, as will the European Union. "My question to anybody within the British Government would be, why would there be an agreement, a set of principled agreements, in order to get to phase two, if they weren't going to be held up? That just sounds bizarre to me.

"This, as far as we're concerned, is a binding agreement, an agreement in principle." Mr McHugh said the Irish government would not "back away" from the Brexit principles if it comes under pressure from the rest of the EU during trade talks with the UK.

Meanwhile, it is expected that UK Prime Minister Theresa May is set to use an address to the House of Commons today to stress that while a new air of optimism on a final settlement has emerged, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. May is expected to tell the Commons: "This is not about a hard or a soft Brexit. "The arrangements we have agreed to reach the second phase of the talks are entirely consistent with the principles and objectives that I set out in my speeches in Florence and at Lancaster House.

"I know that some doubted we would reach this stage. "Of course, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. "But there is, I believe, a new sense of optimism now in the talks and I fully hope and expect that we will confirm the arrangements I have set out today in the European Council later this week.

"In doing so we can move on to building the bold new economic and security relationships that can underpin the new deep and special partnership we all want to see. "A partnership between the European Union and a sovereign United Kingdom that has taken control of its borders, money and laws once again." Former Conservative party leader Iain Duncan Smith said that while Mrs May's agreement was "not ideal" it was an improvement in the state of the negotiations.

However he said the deal was a draft that "simply gets us through the first round". Writing in the Daily Telegraph, the leading Brexiteer said: "Most importantly, though, all this can be torn up tomorrow, because 'nothing is agreed until everything is agreed'. "This is in effect an indicative text, whose purpose is to get us to the next phase of discussions."

