Swifty at 50: Taylor headlines historic Glastonbury

Taylor Swift has been announced as one of the headliners for next year's Glastonbury Festival as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The US star tweeted: "I'm ecstatic to tell you that I'll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary - see you there!"

Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis said in a video posted on Twitter: "I'm so pleased to announce that Taylor Swift is going to be headlining the Sunday of Glastonbury this year.

"She's one of the biggest stars in the world and she's young and she's a fantastic American girl, and it's going to be beautiful, and her songs are absolutely fantastic. We're so delighted."

