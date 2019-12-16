Swifty at 50: Taylor headlines historic Glastonbury
Taylor Swift has been announced as one of the headliners for next year's Glastonbury Festival as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.
The US star tweeted: "I'm ecstatic to tell you that I'll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary - see you there!"
Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis said in a video posted on Twitter: "I'm so pleased to announce that Taylor Swift is going to be headlining the Sunday of Glastonbury this year.
"She's one of the biggest stars in the world and she's young and she's a fantastic American girl, and it's going to be beautiful, and her songs are absolutely fantastic. We're so delighted."
Swift, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, will be the first female to headline the festival since Adele in 2016.
The singer joins Diana Ross and Paul McCartney on the bill. Ross, who made her name in The Supremes, was the first artist confirmed for 2020.
Announcing her performance in the Legends slot, the Motown singer tweeted: "This is a dream come true."
Irish Independent