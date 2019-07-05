Swedish woman arrested at Gatwick Airport over 'terror offence'

A Swedish woman has been arrested at Gatwick Airport on suspicion of committing a terror offence.

The 40-year-old was held just before 2.15pm under terror laws on Thursday after arriving on a flight from Italy, UK police said.

The South East Counter Terrorism unit said she was later arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

She remains in police custody.

Press Association