Sussexes flee social media due to online 'hate'

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are turning their backs on social media after reportedly becoming disillusioned by the "hate" projected on the platforms.

The couple mothballed their Instagram account "sussexroyal" nearly 10 months ago, having amassed more than 10 million followers on the platform. But they are understood to have said they will not be using any social media platform, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, to build and promote their work in the US, such as the new Archewell Foundation.

UK newspapers are reporting that a source close to the couple said they were "very unlikely" to return to any platforms in a personal capacity.

It marks a significant shift in their strategy as "progressive influencers", and will be interpreted as being part of a wider rejection of what many see as the dark side of the unprecedented reach offered by social media giants.

Meghan has described her experience of online trolling as "almost unsurvivable".

The couple has been increasingly willing to speak out about the negative aspect of social media since leaving Britain and moving to the US, with Meghan describing herself as being "the most trolled person in the world".

It emerged in 2019 that she had been bombarded with more than 5,000 abusive and racist tweets in two months, was subjected to threats of violence, and even accused of faking her pregnancy.

During a virtual summit for the American publication Fortune last year, Meghan compared social media users to "people addicted to drugs" and in an opinion piece for the American magazine Fast Company, her husband said: "The digital landscape is unwell."

Telegraph.co.uk