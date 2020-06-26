A forensic officer works at the scene of what appeared to be a multiple stabbing at West George Street in Glasgow. A suspect was shot dead by police after the incident. Photo: Reuters

A suspect has been shot dead by police after six people were injured, including an officer, during a major incident in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said a male suspect was shot by an armed unit and an officer is in a critical but stable condition.

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) confirmed a male officer had been stabbed and their family has been informed.

All six injured people, including the officer, are being treated in hospital.

Police said there is no danger to the public, with officers in attendance in West George Street in the city centre yesterday afternoon.

Images on social media appeared to show armed police entering a building and a large number of emergency vehicles outside.

The incident appeared to happen at the Park Inn Hotel in West George Street.

A spokeswoman for campaign group Positive Action In Housing said the 91-room hotel was housing asylum seekers for the Mears Group, which moved them there during the coronavirus lockdown.

The organisation has declined to comment on the situation.

In a statement on Twitter, assistant chief constable Steve Johnson said: "The individual who was shot by armed police has died.

"Six other people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition.

"We are continuing to deal with the incident and would ask people to avoid the area.

"We would urge the public not to speculate about this incident or share unconfirmed information on social media."

In an earlier tweet, he said the incident had been contained and the wider public were not at risk.

"I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident," he said.

David Hamilton, SPF chairman, said: "I understand that he's been stabbed and he's in a critical but stable condition.

"I think it's just horrific, this is what you dread as a police officer going into a scene like this. It's something that police officers have to do, we have to walk into danger.

"It's pretty clear that the circumstances they have been met with were really pretty horrific and what they would have had to deal with has been exceptionally brave in terms of their actions thereafter.

"Our thoughts, prayers, and best wishes are with our colleague, his family and friends, and all colleagues affected by this incident at this time."

One witness, who gave his name as John, told the PA news agency he saw two people stabbed in the hotel.

He said he came down from the third floor of the hotel to see the reception covered in blood.

"One receptionist had been stabbed behind the receptionist desk," he said.

"And then when I went down to the entrance I shouted at him and told him to stay calm and I will call for help.

"When I went to the entrance I saw another receptionist was fighting for his life and had been stabbed."

Irish Independent