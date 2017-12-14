A surgeon has admitted burning his initials into the livers of two transplant patients with a laser beam.

Surgeon admits burning his initials on the livers of patients, court hears

Consultant Simon Bramhall (53) branded "SB" on the organs of a man and a woman undergoing transplant operations.

Yesterday, he admitted two counts of assault by beating at Birmingham Crown Court but pleaded not guilty to alternative charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Liver surgeons use an argon beam to stop livers bleeding, but can also use the beam to burn the surface of the liver to sketch out the area of an operation.

It is usually not harmful and the marks would normally disappear. But the female patient's liver did not heal itself in the normal way and the initials were found in a follow-up operation, it is alleged.

After Bramhall's pleas were entered, prosecutor Tony Badenoch QC said the Crown accepted the medic's not guilty pleas in a case which was "without legal precedent in criminal law". Bramhall, who appeared in the dock wearing a pink shirt and dark suit, was granted unconditional bail and will be sentenced on January 12.

Judge Paul Farrer allowed Bramhall to stand in front of the dock, in the well of the court, as the surgeon pleaded guilty to assaulting a patient, whose name is protected by a court order, during an operation in August 2013. He also entered a guilty plea relating to an operation that was performed on an unknown patient in February of the same year.

Irish Independent