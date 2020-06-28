Support: JK Rowling 'moved to tears' by emails after trans-rights row

Moved: JK Rowling says she has received more than 3,000 supportive emails over the trans-rights issue. Photo: Getty Images

JK Rowling said she has received more than 3,000 emails thanking her for voicing her concerns about transgender issues after detailing her experience with domestic abuse.

The Harry Potter author has been at the centre of a row about trans rights and has been accused of being transphobic, an allegation Rowling strongly denies.

She has previously said in an essay that she was partly motivated to speak out about the issue because of her experience of abuse and sexual assault.

"I've received over 3,000 emails thanking me for speaking up.

"I've been brought to tears many times while reading, sometimes out of gratitude for their kindness, but also because many women have shared their own experiences of violence & sexual assault," she wrote on Twitter.

"Some emails came from professionals working in women's refuges, the prison service, the social work system, the criminal justice system and the police. All expressed concerns about the aims and methods of current trans activism.

"As I stated in my essay, my primary worry is the risks to vulnerable women. As everyone knows, I'm no longer reliant on communal facilities, nor am I likely to be imprisoned or need a women's refuge any time soon. I'm not arguing for the privileged, but the powerless."

Responding to criticism from shadow environment minister Lloyd Russell-Moyle, for which he has apologised, she said: "When so-called leftists like @lloyd_rm demand that we give up our hard won sex-based rights, they align themselves squarely with men's rights activists.

"To both groups, female trauma is white noise, an irrelevance, or else exaggerated or invented."

Daniel Radcliffe, the star of the Harry Potter film series, and Eddie Redmayne, who leads the cast of 'Fantastic Beasts', have both criticised Rowling for her comments about transgender issues.

Irish Independent