Sunak rejects election calls as he’s accused of having ‘no mandate’ while facing first PM’s questions

Labour leader Keir Starmer faces Rishi Sunak during his first Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photo: PA

Rishi Sunak refused Keir Starmer’s demand for an immediate general election, as the Labour leader mocked the new Tory prime minister over his summer leadership defeat to predecessor Liz Truss.

Mr Starmer questioned Mr Sunak’s mandate to lead as he repeated his call for a snap vote during a feisty first exchange between the party leaders at Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday.

“He got trounced by the former prime minister, who herself got beaten by a lettuce,” the Labour leader told the Commons – referring to the viral campaign which saw Ms Truss fail to stay at No 10 longer than a decaying vegetable.

Questioning whether the Tory leader was “on the side of working people”, Mr Starmer added: “Why doesn’t he put it to the test, let working people have their say and call a general election?”

Referring to the Labour leader’s Remain stance during the Brexit referendum, Mr Sunak replied: “He talks about mandates, about voters, about elections.

“It’s a bit rich coming from the person who tried to

overturn the biggest democratic vote in our country’s history.”

Refusing to accept the need for a general election, the prime minister said: “Our mandate is based on the manifesto that we were elected on [in 2019] – to remind him, an election that we won and they lost.”

The clash came as a new poll has found more that than four in five young people in Britain think Mr Sunak should call a general election.

A new poll of 1,000 for LadBible showed 83pc of 18 to 32-year-olds believe the new Tory leader should go to the country now. It follows a poll earlier this week that found almost two-thirds of all voters – including nearly two in five backing the Tories in 2019 – want an immediate general election.

All opposition parties at Westminster have demanded a new national vote after Mr Truss’s resignation led to Britain’s third prime minister in as many months.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford claimed Mr Sunak was “running scared of democracy” by refusing to go to the country, with polls suggesting the Tories could be wiped out.

“He is fearful of voters and too afraid to face their verdict, after the Tories plunged the UK into economic chaos,” said Mr Blackford.

Mr Sunak also defended reappointing Suella Braverman as home secretary as Mr Starmer accused him of a “grubby deal”.

The prime minister said he was “delighted” to enlist the MP – who was the shortest-serving home secretary in history when Liz Truss dismissed her – to his “united cabinet”.

But Mr Sunak faced mounting questions over the move amid calls for an official inquiry into Ms Braverman breaking the ministerial code by sharing a sensitive document with a Tory backbencher from a personal email.

Mr Sunak said: “The home secretary made an error of judgment but she recognised that, she raised the matter and she accepted her mistake.

“That is why I was delighted to welcome her back into a united cabinet that brings experience and stability to the heart of Government.”

But Mr Starmer said: “He’s so weak, he’s done a grubby deal trading national security because he was scared to lose another leadership election.”

Ms Braverman, who had been in the role six weeks when she was forced out, said she made a “mistake” which she conceded was a “technical infringement” of the rules. (© The Independent, London, 2022)