Sunak refuses to rule out new laws to stop emergency worker strikes

Members of the Communication Workers Union outside Buckingham Palace, London, yesterday during a rally for Royal Mail workers to mark another strike in the increasingly bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions. Photo: PA Expand

Sophie Wingate

British prime minister Rishi Sunak is not ruling out extending “tough” new anti-strike laws to prevent walkouts by emergency service workers as a wave of strikes across all sectors of the British economy is threatening havoc over Christmas.

Mr Sunak said “we’re looking at all options” when asked about the scope of the legislation to limit the impact of strikes, but declined to give details.

