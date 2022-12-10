Sunak refuses to rule out new laws to stop emergency worker strikes

British prime minister Rishi Sunak is not ruling out extending “tough” new anti-strike laws to prevent walkouts by emergency service workers as a wave of strikes across all sectors of the British economy is threatening havoc over Christmas.

Mr Sunak said “we’re looking at all options” when asked about the scope of the legislation to limit the impact of strikes, but declined to give details.

Long-delayed legislation to ensure minimum service levels on the transport network during industrial action could be widened to other public services, including emergency services.

Mr Sunak’s main priority was to “protect lives and minimise the disruption” of the growing wave of industrial action sweeping the country, he said.

Royal Mail workers were on strike yesterday joining nurses, paramedics, rail workers and Border Force officials in walkouts over jobs, pay and conditions this month.

Mr Sunak said “we’re looking at everything right now at pace” when asked about timings and details of measures, which are unlikely to be in place by Christmas.

Speaking during a visit to an RAF base in Lincolnshire, the prime minister said: “I’m not going to get into details now, we’re looking at all options. But what I can say is my priority is to always be reasonable – and that’s what we’re going to continue to do – but also to make sure we protect lives and minimise the disruption to people’s lives.”

He appeared to rule out meeting union demands for pay rises for public sector workers in order to head off strikes before the end of the year.

Challenged over whether the government could do anything to avert the action, he said: “What I’m not going to do is ask ordinary families up and down the country to pay an extra £1,000 (€1,163) a year to meet the pay demands of the union bosses. That wouldn’t be right and it wouldn’t be fair.”

Thousands of soldiers have been preparing to cover for ambulance crews, border staff and other striking workers, prompting complaints from the military that they were being forced to give up Christmas.

Mr Sunak said the nation should be grateful to army personnel for easing some of the strain.

“We’re here at an RAF base today. I had the opportunity to say thank you to some of our armed forces personnel because many of them are going to miss Christmas to help us deal with the disruption from strikes, and we all owe them an enormous debt of gratitude.”

Thousands of Royal Mail workers have staged a rally to mark another strike in the increasingly bitter dispute over “unachievable” conditions they said would “destroy” the company.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) congregated outside Parliament in central London to voice their anger about the proposed changes they believe would turn them into “gig” economy workers.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “They’re fighting for their jobs, their livelihood, and the service that they provide to the public. What the company are asking postal workers to agree is that we sack thousands of them whilst at the same time bringing in self-employed drivers, new recruits... and whilst retaining agency workers.”

He said the company’s demands for workers to start up to three hours later “will destroy the future of Royal Mail”.

“We’re not prepared to accept that under the banner of modernisation.”

Mr Ward said the action was aimed at securing job security for postal staff, who were classed as key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s about keeping postal workers, decent working people, in work and making sure that this company has a successful future and that it doesn’t just get turned into just another parcel courier,” he said.