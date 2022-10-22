Sunak pushes ahead as Johnson’s team claim stitch-up

Rishi Sunak is pushing towards a coronation in the Tory leadership race by securing a majority of MPs as Boris Johnson backers began warning of a stitch-up.

The former chancellor was expected to surpass the 100 MP threshold last night which guarantees entry into Monday’s vote as he cemented his front-runner status. Mr Johnson was ringing Conservative MPs from the Dominican Republic yesterday, in a sign of how seriously he is pursuing a comeback, as allies demanded that Tory members be given a chance to vote.

Kemi Badenoch, the international trade secretary, and Suella Braverman, the former home secretary, are considering backing Mr Johnson, in what would be a major boost that could unify the Right of the party. Yesterday evening Mr Sunak had secured the public backing of 77 Tory MPs, with Mr Johnson second on 45 MPs and Penny Mordaunt, the Commons leader, on 22.

There is a little over 48 hours left in the race to replace Liz Truss as prime minister, with the back-room dealing set to intensify before the 2pm deadline on Monday.

Mr Johnson won the backing of Cabinet ministers yesterday, with first Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, then Simon Clarke, the communities secretary, publicly endorsing him.

Ben Houchen, the Tees Valley mayor who backed Mr Sunak in the last contest, also declared support for the former prime minister.

However, Mr Sunak picked up big-name backers as well, with Sajid Javid, the former health secretary and chancellor, revealing his support on Twitter.

Yet both candidates remained silent in public, more than 24 hours after Ms Truss resigned, with speculation about the roles each could offer the other to step back. Mr Johnson could arrive back in the UK as early as today. Mr Sunak, who is holding back-to-back meetings with MPs in London, is set to declare this weekend.

Under the current rules, only candidates who can secure the nomination of 100 Tory MPs, out of a little under 360 available, can make it into the MP voting round. Mr Johnson faces a battle to reach the threshold, with supporters claiming he is on course to make it but critics privately questioning whether he has the backing.

If only one candidate is left standing then the online Tory membership vote due to happen next week, with a winner announced on Friday, will not take place.

A change to the leadership rules has given MPs an “indicative vote” on the final two before they are put to members. If one of the last pair were to win that ballot by a huge margin, the loser would come under enormous pressure to stand aside for them, denying the grassroots a say in the result.

The rules were agreed by the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers and the Conservative Party board on Thursday but are becoming a target for criticism from Mr Johnson’s backers.

Mr Sunak is being urged to offer Mr Johnson a Cabinet role, such as home secretary, to get him to agree to stand back before any voting with members. However, William Hague, the former Conservative leader who urged Mr Johnson to resign in July, warned that the Tories risked a “death spiral” if they brought back Boris Johnson.

He said: “I think it’s possibly the worst idea I’ve heard of in the 46 years I’ve been a member of the Conservative Party.”

Ms Mordaunt became the first candidate to declare yesterday. She tweeted: “I’ve been encouraged by support from colleagues who want a fresh start, a united party and leadership in the national interest.

“I’m running to be the leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister – to unite our country, deliver our pledges and win the next general election.”

It is understood Mr Johnson is more likely to endorse Mr Sunak than back Ms Mordaunt if he fails to get the 100 Tory MP votes needed, though no final decision has been taken.

Ms Braverman and Ms Badenoch have not ruled themselves out of the race but are discussing a joint declaration for Mr Johnson, which would be a major boost to his campaign. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

