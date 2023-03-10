| 1.1°C Dublin

Sunak heads to Paris in search of strengthened co-operation on boat crossings

British prime minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: PA Expand

Sophie Wingate

Rishi Sunak hopes to “strengthen and deepen” co-operation with France on tackling migrant Channel crossings as he approaches today’s talks with Emmanuel Macron.

The British prime minister is aiming for closer Franco-British ties as he prepares to travel to Paris for the first UK/France summit in five years.

