Sunak does U-turn on climate talks, as Boris says he’s going too

British prime minister Rishi Sunak has reversed his decision to skip the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt next week, bowing to pressure from activists, his own environment adviser, and even Boris Johnson.

Mr Sunak accepted there is “no long-term prosperity without action on climate change” as he confirmed he will attend the UN talks in Sharm El Sheikh that start on Sunday.

Mr Sunak had been declining to go, arguing that he needed to focus on the “depressing domestic challenges” as he worked on the autumn budget with UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt.

Downing Street said he changed his mind after making “good progress” ahead of the financial statement – but the UK Labour Party accused the him of having been “dragged kicking and screaming into doing the right thing”.

Lord Deben, the chairman of the UK’s independent Climate Change Committee, also said he is “pleased” Mr Sunak will attend the summit. But he said the UK’s delivery on climate change has been “appalling”.

Mr Sunak announced his attendance the morning after Mr Johnson, one of his predecessors in No 10, confirmed he will be going to Egypt.

“I was invited by the Egyptians so I’m very happy to go,” Mr Johnson told Sky News.

Read More

“There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change,” Mr Sunak tweeted. “There is no energy security without investing in renewables. That is why I will attend @COP27P next week: to deliver on Glasgow’s legacy of building a secure and sustainable future.”

Mr Johnson chose not to publicly criticise Mr Sunak’s initial refusal to attend, but said in an interview broadcast on Tuesday that he would attend, to discuss “how we see things in the UK” given he has a “particular interest”.

Mr Sunak’s official spokesman insisted the decision to go was only made after making good progress on the November 17 autumn budget.

“We wanted to be sure we were making good progress on the domestic agenda.”

Cop26 president Alok Sharma, who presided over Cop26 in Glasgow last year, welcomed Mr Sunak’s reversal, saying he “completely” agrees with his comments that climate action is required to secure long-term prosperity.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the U-turn was “embarrassing”, adding Mr Sunak had to be “dragged kicking and screaming into doing the right thing”.

Shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband said Mr Sunak had agreed to go “to avoid embarrassment, not to provide leadership” and added: “The guy is a phoney.”

Despite No 10’s U-turn, King Charles is still not planning to attend Cop27.

Buckingham Palace said that there was “unanimous agreement” with the government that it is not right for Charles – a long-standing environmental campaigner – to go.

In Egypt, Mr Sunak will hope to make progress on the commitment to halt deforestation by 2030 and to agree new partnerships on clean and renewable energy, Downing Street said.

The PM’s spokesman was not aware of the Mr Sunak and Mr Johnson “doing anything jointly together” on the climate, nor does it seem likely that Mr Sunak could offer his former Downing Street neighbour a lift to Egypt to reduce their carbon footprint.

“That’s the very definition of a hypothetical question,” the spokesman said.