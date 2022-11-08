Sunak defies call to sack minister over texts

BRITISH prime minister Rishi Sunak has defied calls to sack Gavin Williamson despite conceding the senior minister’s threatening and abusive texts to a colleague are “not acceptable”.

Mr Sunak is under fire for bringing Mr Williamson back into the government when he knew he was under investigation for allegedly bullying former chief whip Wendy Morton.

Downing Street said Mr Williamson maintains the full confidence of Mr Sunak, who insisted he would not act against the Cabinet Office minister until the outcome of a Tory party investigation.

Labour leader Keir Starmer argued that the twice-sacked minister is “clearly not suitable” for the job and that Mr Sunak appointing his ally to Government shows he is “weak”.

In a series of expletive-laden texts exposed over the weekend, Mr Williamson accused Ms Morton of seeking to “punish” MPs out of favour with then-premier Liz Truss by excluding them from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, warning: “There is a price for everything.”

Mr Sunak said he would not be “passing judgment” until after an “independent complaints investigation”.

​“I want to see the results of that, obviously, but I’ve been very clear that language is not right, it’s not acceptable,” he said.