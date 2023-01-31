| 8.9°C Dublin

Sunak claims he acted ‘decisively’ in sacking Zahawi

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a Q&A at Teesside University in Darlington, Britain, January 30, 2023. Oli Scarff/Pool via REUTERS

Close

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a Q&amp;A at Teesside University in Darlington, Britain, January 30, 2023. Oli Scarff/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a Q&A at Teesside University in Darlington, Britain, January 30, 2023. Oli Scarff/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a Q&A at Teesside University in Darlington, Britain, January 30, 2023. Oli Scarff/Pool via REUTERS

Sam Blewett

Rishi Sunak has insisted he acted “pretty decisively” by sacking Nadhim Zahawi for breaching the ministerial code over his tax affairs as he vowed to restore “integrity” to politics.

The UK prime minister said he followed the “right process” as critics argued he should have acted sooner, and the ousted Tory chairman’s allies complained he was not allowed to make his case.

