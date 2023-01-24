Sunak backs Zahawi but orders ethics adviser to investigate his tax affairs

British prime minister Rishi Sunak has ordered a potentially far-reaching investigation into Nadhim Zahawi as he defied calls to sack the Tory party chairman over the multimillion euro tax dispute he resolved by paying a penalty.

Mr Sunak retained confidence in the former chancellor yesterday even as Downing Street indicated the prime minister did not know about the penalty when he defended Mr Zahawi in the House of Commons.

The prime minister said he was not leader at the time of the allegations and insisted the advice he received when he gave Mr Zahawi a senior role was that there was “no reason” not to appoint him.

No 10 said the inquiry by new ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus will focus on Mr Zahawi’s ministerial declarations, but it could extend to his prior tax arrangement and whether he lied to the media.

The investigation could also include claims Mr Zahawi falsely told officials he had not exchanged WhatsApp messages with former prime minister David Cameron about Government loans for Greensill Capital before it emerged they were deleted.

Mr Sunak has defied Labour demands to sack the minister, who insisted that he had “acted properly throughout” amid concerns about the settlement, estimated at around £5m (€5.7m).

Launching the investigation, the prime minister acknowledged “clearly in this case there are questions that need answering”.

Read More

“That’s why I’ve asked our independent adviser to get to the bottom of everything, to i nvestigate the matter fully and establish all the facts and provide advice to me on Nadhim Zahawi’s compliance with the ministerial code,” he said during a visit to a Northampton hospital.

“I’m pleased that Nadhim Zahawi has agreed with that approach and has agreed to fully co-operate with that investigation.”

Mr Zahawi was understood to have paid a penalty – reported by T he Guardian to be around 30pc – during the time he was chancellor under Boris Johnson between July and September.

Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs was one of two scandals Mr Sunak was dealing with relating to Mr Johnson’s period in No 10, with BBC chairman Richard Sharp reportedly helping the then-prime minister secure a loan of up to £800,000 (€911,000).

Mr Sunak distanced himself from both allegations, saying the chairman’s appointment was made by “one of my predecessors”, while saying he was not leading the country at the time Mr Zahawi was appointed chancellor.

“The questions that are being asked relate to a time before I was prime minister.

"When I was prime minister, the advice that I received was that there was no reason why Nadhim Zahawi could not be appointed to government,” Mr Sunak said.

Just last Wednesday, Mr Sunak had told MPs during Prime Minister’s Questions that Mr Zahawi had “already addressed this matter in full”.

The Guardian’s report on the penalty came last Friday.

The following day Mr Zahawi, the MP for Stratford-upon-Avon, released a statement insisting his “error” over shares in the YouGov polling company he co-founded was “careless and not deliberate”.

Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said the investigation was being launched because “subsequently over the weekend additional facts have been placed in the public domain by the chairman”.