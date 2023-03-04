| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Sunak and Hancock complained of ‘nightmare’ Dominic Cummings in leaked WhatsApp messages

Dominic Cummings Expand

Close

Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings

Dominic McGrath

Dominic Cummings’ time in Downing Street was a “nightmare”, Rishi Sunak appeared to tell Matt Hancock, according to the latest set of leaked WhatsApp messages.

The remarks, made on the day that the former No 10 aide used an appearance in front of MPs to claim that thousands of people died needlessly during the pandemic, show the then-Chancellor and Mr Hancock complaining about Mr Cummings.

Most Watched

Privacy