Suella Braverman’s exit as home secretary and voting chaos in House of Commons leaves desperate Liz Truss on the brink

The British home secretary resigned yesterday as a day of political upheaval and chaotic scenes in Parliament left Liz Truss clinging on to power.

Suella Braverman became the second holder of a great office of state to depart in seven weeks yesterday, accusing the government of “breaking key pledges” that were “promised to our voters” after quitting over a leak.

Wendy Morton, the chief whip in charge of party discipline, then also left government, with reports that Ms Truss sacked her during mass confusion about a crunch vote on fracking, although she and her deputy both reversed their resignations late last night.

There were allegations of cabinet ministers manhandling wavering Tory MPs into voting with the government and expletives uttered in heated scenes in the House of Commons.

Last night, Ms Truss drafted in Grant Shapps, one of her arch-critics, into the home office in a bid to stabilise her position.

However, her authority was ebbing away after a day of bruising political blows culminated in 40 Tory MPs skipping the fracking vote. Labour claimed up to 20 did so without permission.

Amid widespread despair at the situation on Conservative benches, some Tory plotters believe Ms Truss will now be toppled within days, possibly by the weekend.

Graham Brady, the 1922 Committee chairman, saw Ms Truss for a second time in three days yesterday. He meets other 1922 officers today to discuss the prime minister’s fate.

The day had begun with Ms Truss hoping to use an appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions to show nervous colleagues she can battle on.

But a string of blows would soon play out, raising once again in the minds of her Tory colleagues the question of how long she can remain in Number 10.

It emerged she was forced to suspend one of her most senior political advisers, Jason Stein, after Sajid Javid accused him of being behind a briefing to newspapers calling him “s***”.

Ms Truss confirmed to MPs when challenged that the pensions triple lock will be retained, despite her chancellor refusing to commit to it 48 hours before.

Later in the afternoon it emerged that Mrs Braverman, only appointed home secretary 43 days ago, had been forced to quit the Government over a leak inquiry. It emerged she had sent sensitive policy documents intended for one Tory MP to another one by mistake, via her personal email.

The leak exposed the government’s divisions on migration, with Ms Braverman pushing for reductions while Mr Hunt and Ms Truss are now willing to loosen migration policy to help growth.

Ms Truss confronted Mrs Braverman after Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, concluded she had broken the ministerial code on two points.

Mrs Braverman agreed to quit, but then published a scathing letter of resignation in which she appeared to argue that Ms Truss should also resign.

She wrote: “As Home Secretary I hold myself to the highest standards and my resignation is the right thing to do. The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes. Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see that we have made them, and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics.

“I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign.

“I have concerns about the direction of this Government.”

Ms Truss issued a short response with only a small number of compliments, choosing instead to stick largely to facts about her tenure.

Mrs Braverman’s resignation was followed by drama and anger in the House of Commons over a vote on fracking.

Labour laid a motion proposing that a debate be held on Ms Truss’s decision to lift the fracking ban – a policy that has split Tory MPs. A fracking ban was included in the Tory 2019 manifesto.

A leaked message from the Tory whips revealed that Conservative MPs had been told the vote was a matter of “confidence”, meaning failing to follow orders would be seen as not having confidence in the Government.

However, as it became clear that some Tory MPs were willing to abstain on the vote rather than vote against Labour’s proposed debate, ministers attempted to walk back the threat.

As the vote was called shortly after 7pm there was confusion in the Commons about whether the vote was indeed a matter of confidence or not.

There were later claims that some MPs had been manhandled into voting a certain way – a controversial allegation, given MPs should be free to make up their own minds.

When the result dropped, it emerged 40 Tory MPs had failed to vote against Labour’s proposed debate as they had been ordered to do.

MPs claimed the heated scenes were unlike anything seen in recent years. For many Tory MPs, it also reflected Ms Truss’s diminishing control of events.

