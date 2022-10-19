Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman at the Conservative Party annual conference earlier this month

Liz Truss’s embattled premiership has been rocked by the departure of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary.

It is understood that Ms Braverman shared sensitive documents relating to immigration documents on a private phone.

In her resignation letter she said: "I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign." However, she also used the letter to hit out at the direction of the UK government under Liz Truss.

The latest controversy caused the Prime Minister to make a last-minute cancellation of a trip out of Westminster on Wednesday.

Grant Shapps, who is one of Ms Truss’s most vocal critics, has been offered the vacant position.

Ms Braverman is a figure-head of the right in the party and the exit of a former Tory leadership candidate will create further challenges for Ms Truss as she struggles to maintain her grip on power.

Ms Braverman, a former attorney general, only became home secretary on September 6 when Ms Truss brought her in to replace Priti Patel.

In her letter resigning as home secretary, Suella Braverman said she had “concerns about the direction of this government”.

“It is obvious to everyone that we are going through a tumultuous time,” she said.

“I have concerns about the direction of this government. Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters, but I have had serious concerns about this Government’s commitment to honouring manifesto commitments, such as reducing overall migration numbers and stopping illegal migration, particularly the dangerous small boats crossings.”

The resignation came as Ms Truss is facing threats from multiple fronts:

– She faces a Tory rebellion on a Labour-led motion to ban fracking that is being seen as a “confidence motion” in her Government.

– A sixth Conservative MP publicly called for her resignation when William Wragg said he was “personally ashamed” of telling his constituents to back the Tories.

– There is speculation a tranche of Tories have sent letters to the chair of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers Sir Graham Brady demanding a no confidence vote