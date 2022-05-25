British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak are seen in cabinet room in 10 Downing Street during Johnson's birthday in 2020. Picture: Reuters

An official inquiry into the Partygate scandal has said the "senior leadership" in Boris Johnson's government must "bear responsibility" for the culture which led to coronavirus lockdown rules being broken.

The report by Sue Gray said the public would be "dismayed" by a series of breaches of coronavirus rules in No 10 and Westminster.

"The events that I investigated were attended by leaders in government. Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen," she said.

The Metropolitan Police has issued 126 fines for rule breaches in No 10 and Whitehall, with the Prime Minister receiving a single fixed-penalty notice for his birthday party.

But senior civil servant Ms Gray condemned the wider culture that had been allowed to develop under Mr Johnson's leadership.

She said some of the more junior officials who attended parties "believed that their involvement in some of these events was permitted given the attendance of senior leaders".

"The senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility for this culture," Ms Gray said.

She also said there were "multiple examples of a lack of respect and poor treatment of security and cleaning staff" during the events, which was "unacceptable".

"Many will be dismayed that behaviour of this kind took place on this scale at the heart of Government," she said.

"The public have a right to expect the very highest standards of behaviour in such places and clearly what happened fell well short of this."

Mr Johnson will apologise to MPs in a Commons statement later.

The report issued by Ms Gray includes a series of photos, with Mr Johnson pictured at the surprise birthday party in the Cabinet Room on June 19, 2020 for which he received a fine.

He is seen with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, with sandwiches, juices and what appears to be Estrella lager - in one picture Mr Johnson is seen raising a can of the beer aloft.

Other photos include the previously-seen images of Mr Johnson raising a glass of wine at a leaving do for his former spin doctor Lee Cain on November 13, 2020.

The Prime Minister will make a Commons statement later on Wednesday, then hold a press conference to apologise directly to the public.

He will also address a meeting of Tory MPs who ultimately hold his political future in their hands.

In his Commons appearance, Mr Johnson is expected to say: "I commissioned this report to set the record straight and allow us all to move on.

"I accept full responsibility for my failings. I am humbled by the whole experience."

He will say he has learned the lessons from the situation.

Staff carried on drinking in No 10 until the early hours of the morning on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, the Sue Gray report said.

Two leaving dos took place in Downing Street on April 16 2021, including one for departing communications chief James Slack.

After the two events merged in the No 10 garden some staff began leaving around 9.30pm, having been encouraged by the No 10 custodian to use the rear exit, but some remained in the building and carried on drinking.

Exit logs indicated that some left after midnight and others between 1.45 and 2.45am with two staying on later with one leaving at 3.11 and and the last departing at 4.20.

It was reported that a child's swing/slide in the garden was damaged in the course of the evening by people leaning on it.

A leaving do for No 10 communications chief Lee Cain occurred when "Wine Time Friday" in Downing Street would normally take place, the Sue Gray report into lockdown parties said.

Ms Gray said she was told the event on November 13 2020 was not pre-planned and that Boris Johnson had joined the gathering on his way to the Downing Street flat.

The Prime Minister made a leaving speech and was among those pictured drinking alcohol at the event.

At the event, an individual threw up and a “minor altercation” broke out.

Mr Cain warned Martin Reynolds and Dominic Cummings the Bring Your Own Booze party on May 20, 2020, was "somewhat of a comms risk" and urged for the event to be cancelled, the Sue Gray report says.

According to the investigation, Mr Cain sent an email to Mr Cummings and Mr Reynolds which said: "I'm sure it will be fine - and I applaud the gesture - but a 200 odd person invitation for drinks in the garden of No 10 is somewhat of a comms risk in the current environment."

The report adds: "Lee Cain says he subsequently spoke to Martin Reynolds and advised him that the event should be cancelled. Martin Reynolds does not recall any such conversation. In addition, Dominic Cummings has also said that he too raised concerns, in writing. We have not found any documentary evidence of this."

More to follow...