Sue Gray ready to submit partygate report as Met Police probe adds to Boris Johnson’s woes

The highly-anticipated report into alleged lockdown-breaching parties held at No 10 is ready to go, with senior civil servant Sue Gray said to be awaiting clearance from the police before handing over the document.

Downing Street has said Boris Johnson wants to publish it – in full or in part- “as soon as possible”, meaning its potentially explosive findings may be known as early as tomorrow. Though some critics, including deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner, remain concerned key findings could be kept under wraps for as long as possible.

Plans to bring the so-called partygate inquiry to a swift conclusion this week were thrown into chaos today after Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced that the force is to mount its own inquiry into possible criminal offences by government staff.

Mr Johnson has claimed the new police probe would “help to give the public the clarity it needs” amid mounting anger and fresh revelations of another gathering to mark the PM’s birthday during the first lockdown in 2020.