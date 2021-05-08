Sturgeon on verge of landside victory – and strong case for new independence vote

Nicola Sturgeon was last night heading for a landslide Holyrood election win and on the cusp of an SNP majority that will place huge pressure on Boris Johnson to drop his opposition to a second independence referendum.

Scottish Tories lost to the SNP two of their seven constituencies they won in the 2016 election following a huge surge in turnout from Nationalist voters.

With the ‘Nats’ also gaining East Lothian from Labour, and holding all their 2016 seats, they were edging towards the 65 seats they would require to get a majority. The SNP won all but a handful of the 47 constituencies announced yesterday, giving the Nationalists a fourth term and an overwhelming win 14 years after they took office.

Covid safety restrictions on the counting of ballot papers mean the remaining 26 constituencies and the 56 regional list MSPs will not be declared until this afternoon or evening.

An SNP majority hangs on results being announced today in a handful of Tory seats including Aberdeenshire West, Dumfriesshire and Galloway and West Dumfries. The Conservatives were also hoping that an increase in support on the regional list, which allocates seats to parties using a complicated form of proportional representation, would deliver enough seats for them to stop Ms Sturgeon.

Last night, Mr Johnson said: “I think a referendum in the current context is irresponsible and reckless.”

But an SNP majority would be a nightmare for him, making it much harder to refuse Ms Sturgeon’s request for a referendum than if she had fallen short. She tried to downplay the prospect of an SNP majority when she arrived at the count for her Glasgow Southside seat, which she won by 9,456 votes.

But in her victory speech she said: “If that is indeed the outcome of this election, I pledge today to get back to work immediately to continue to steer the country through the crisis of Covid, to continue to lead this country into recovery from Covid.” Referring to a referendum, she added: “And then, when the time is right, to offer this country the choice of a better future.”

She denied that falling short of a majority would weaken her case for a separation vote, arguing that there would still be a significant mandate if the SNP and pro-separation Greens together met this benchmark. This is all but guaranteed.

But Jeremy Balfour, a Tory candidate, predicted the number of voters backing Unionist parties would exceed the total backing the SNP when the final result is known today.

Ms Sturgeon has pledged she will focus on tackling Covid initially, but has set out plans for a second referendum by the end of 2023, when Scotland is still recovering from the pandemic. If the PM refuses to hand her the necessary powers, she intends to press ahead with her own vote and challenge him to block it in the courts.

Although the Tory vote held up in constituencies and target seats, SNP support rose by an even larger amount in some key seats after a stunningly successful get-out-the-vote operation.

Turnout was around 10 points higher in many constituencies compared to 2016.

Murdo Fraser, the Tory candidate, managed to increase his vote by more than 2,500 on the 2016 result in Perthshire North.

But John Swinney, the Deputy First Minister, increased his majority by adding more than 3,300 votes to his 2016 tally. Turnout was 70pc – 7.3 points higher than in the last election.

The Conservatives also believed that too few Liberal Democrat and Labour supporters had been willing to vote tactically for them to stop the Nationalists. Tory John Scott then lost his Ayr seat to the SNP by only 170 votes.

Angus Robertson, the SNP’s former Westminster leader, then took Ruth Davidson’s former seat of Edinburgh Central.

In contrast, Tory supporters voted tactically in large numbers for Labour and Liberal Democrat candidates in other seats where those two parties are the closest challengers to the SNP.

