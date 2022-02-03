Sturgeon compares Johnson to Trump over ‘utterly despicable’ Starmer claim

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Boris Johnson has ‘no integrity and no shame’. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA

Nicola Sturgeon has likened Boris Trump to Donald Trump and accused him of spreading “fake news” over comments made about Keir Starmer’s involvement in investigating Jimmy Savile.

An update to the Sue Gray report on Downing Street parties during lockdown was published on Monday and it showed 12 separate events are being investigated by the Metropolitan Police.

Giving a statement on the update to MPs earlier this week, Mr Johnson lashed out at the Labour leader’s record when he was director of public prosecutions. He said Mr Starmer “used his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile”.

Mr Starmer had said in a review in 2013 that Savile could have been charged for his crimes in 2009, two years before his death, had police taken victims more seriously, and he apologised for “the shortco mings in the part played by the Crown Prosecution Service in these cases”.

In 2020, fact-checking charity Full Fact found the Labour leader was the head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in 2009 when a decision was made not to bring charges against Savile, who was later revealed to be a rampant paedophile and is believed to be one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders.

Full Fact said: “The allegations against Savile were dealt with by local police and a reviewing lawyer for the CPS.

“A later investigation criticised the actions of both the CPS and the police in their handling of the situation.

“It did not suggest that Mr Starmer was personally involved in the decisions made.”

Yesterday, Scottish First Minister Ms Sturgeon condemned the remarks from Mr Johnson. She said: “The Jimmy Savile comments about Keir Starmer were utterly despicable.

“[It is] appalling that the holder of the office of prime minister is behaving in that fake news, Trumpian manner.

“This is about the integrity of our democracy. We’ve all got to ask ourselves... as citizens, are we content to have someone with no integrity and no shame occupying Number 10, and I think the answer to that question for the vast majority of people across the UK is no.

“But the people who can make the decision about whether Boris Johnson stays there or not are Tory MPs and the longer they allow him to stay there, the longer he will become tarnished.”

At Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday, Mr Johnson refused to withdraw the comment, saying Mr Starmer had apologised publicly in 2013 on the issue and that was the “right thing to do”.

Mr Starmer accused the prime minister of “parroting the conspiracy theories of violent fascists to try to score cheap political points”.