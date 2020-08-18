Students in England get apology and U-turn in exam results fiasco

Celebrate: Students at the UK Department for Education in London as they hear the news of the government’s U-turn on exam grades. Photo: Reuters/ John Sibley

In a U-turn after days of criticism, the British government yesterday scrapped an exam-grading policy that was set to deprive thousands of school leavers - especially more disadvantaged ones - of places at universities.

Roger Taylor, chairman of UK exam regulator Ofqual, said the use of an algorithm to predict the results of exams that were cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic had caused "real anguish and damaged public confidence".

"It has not been an acceptable experience for young people," he said. "I would like to say sorry."

This year, with schools largely shut since March and no exams, education authorities in England ran the predicted grades through an algorithm, intended to standardise results, that compared them with schools' past performance. That meant high-achieving students at under-performing schools, many in deprived areas, saw their marks downgraded, while students at above-average schools kept their ­predicted grades.

Hundreds of students have held protests, calling the results an injustice.

The reversal means students in England will receive the grades estimated by their teachers, unless the ones generated by the algorithm are higher.

The U-turn is an embarrassment for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, but had come to appear inevitable as criticism of the policy spread, even within the ranks of the governing Conservative Party.

In Scotland, authorities quickly reversed course after a similar fiasco last week, saying students would get their predicted grades.

That increased pressure on Mr ­Johnson to do the same for England.

