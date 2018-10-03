Student union bans audience applause as it 'triggers stress'

Clapping has been replaced with "jazz hands" at a student union amid fears that the noise of applause could trigger anxiety among some students.

Whooping is also discouraged at Manchester University student union events on the basis that the loud noise may be a problem for those with sensory issues.

The use of "jazz hands" - where students wave their hands in the air - is the sign-language expression for applause and deemed a more inclusive gesture.

At the union's first meeting of the year, Sara Khan, who is Manchester University's liberation and access officer, argued that traditional applause was not sufficiently "accessible". The union resolved to ban clapping in favour of "jazz hands", and urged "student groups and societies to do the same".

The students' union also plans to make "sign-language clapping" part of inclusion training for new students.

The union noted that "loud noises, including whooping and traditional applause, could pose an issue for students with disabilities, such as those with anxiety or sensory issues". Jazz hands should be favoured at debates, talks and meetings of the student senate, it said.

"Jazz hands" were adopted by Britain's National Union of Students in 2015 because clapping "triggers anxiety". Delegates at 2017's NUS conference said students who whoop should face "consequences".

Critics of the move say that such behaviour is typical of an over-sensitive "snowflake generation" of students who are quick to take offence. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

