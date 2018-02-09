Student (20) died in incident involving barrier outside nightclub

Police have named a 20-year-old student who died in an incident involving a barrier outside a busy nightclub.

Police have named a 20-year-old student who died in an incident involving a barrier outside a busy nightclub.

Olivia Burt, in her first year at Durham University, suffered a serious head injury near the entrance to Missoula just before midnight on Wednesday as people queued outside.

Officers were called after an incident at about 11.55pm to reports the student had been crushed, and North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said its paramedics had treated a patient for a “serious head injury”. The young woman died at the scene, NEAS said.

Durham Police said: “When officers arrived, the student was being resuscitated by door staff before the ambulance service continued attempts to revive her. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead at the scene. “Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.

“Officers cordoned off the area, which was busy at the time, and an investigation was launched into the circumstances leading up to the tragedy. The area remains cordoned off and police staff are liaising with university staff and students.” Owen Adams, pro-vice-chancellor colleges and student experience, Durham University, said: "We are extremely shocked and saddened by the death of a Durham University student in Durham City last night.

"We are offering support to students and staff. "Our thoughts are with the student's family and friends at this very difficult time."

The Missoula venue holds what it claims to be Durham’s biggest student night on Wednesdays.

It is in the Walkergate area in the city centre, where there is a concentration of bars and restaurants.

Independent News Service